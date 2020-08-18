Wexford Co. to discuss audit, COVID grants

CADILLAC — A financial audit from 2019 and grants designed to ease financial constraints from the COVID-19 pandemic are both scheduled to be discussed by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners Wednesday.
During Wednesday's regularly scheduled meeting, the board is going to get its annual financial audit for the 2019 calendar year from Rehmann CPA Stephen Peacock.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the audit looks good but she doesn't want to go into great detail until after the board was able to hear Peacock's presentation and ask questions. What she did say was when it comes to Financial Statements and Single Audit Act Compliance municipalities don't want any deficiencies in internal control and the audit didn't identify any deficiencies.
She also said in light of COVID-19's impact on many things, the 2020 fiscal year is shaping up to be OK but 2021 will likely be a very different story when it comes to finances.
Part of the reason, Koch anticipates the current fiscal year shaping up to be Ok is due to another agenda item — -Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Grants for the courts, prosecutor and sheriff's offices.
The CESF monies are Federal CARES funding courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice, and administered by the Michigan State Police, according to materials provided in the board packet. It is not competitive funding and is a 100% reimbursement for eligible expenses from March 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021.
Koch said examples of items eligible for funding include air purification and personal protective equipment such as masks for the jails, as well as telecommunication upgrades, wireless access, and laptops for the court. For the prosecutor's office, examples include telecommunication and software upgrades that would allow for digital filings.
Commissioners are being asked to ratify the county's application.
The board also is scheduled to hear the annual report regarding invasive species from North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area Program Coordinator Vicki Sawicki. The North County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area, which serves Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties is comprised of people and groups concerned about invasive species within a certain geographical area.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.