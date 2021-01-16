Wexford Co. to limit access to courthouse on Jan. 20

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Courthouse will change how it conducts business on Jan. 20 in response to the recent unrest in Washington, D.C. and potential threats related to President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration.
On Wednesday, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the county is limiting the number of people coming into the Wexford County Courthouse next week by not having scheduled appointments on Jan. 20. She said, however, that doesn't mean people can't pick up or drop off documents. It also doesn't mean county business can't be accomplished over the phone or online. Walk-ins will be handled on a case-by-case basis, but Koch said if something can't be completed they may have to make an appointment for a different day.
"We are trying to ensure the safety of the employees and the general public, but we are still open to the public," she said.
She also wanted to stress that this change in operation was only for Jan. 20 and before and after, the daily operations would return "normal."
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said Wednesday he is not aware of any credible threats toward the courthouse or any department within the courthouse.
Earlier this week, state capitols across the nation stepped up security, deploying National Guard units, SWAT teams and extra police officers while several legislatures convened amid heightened safety concerns following last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol.
The protections came as the FBI issued a bulletin warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington ahead of Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration. In Michigan, a state commission voted Monday to ban the open carrying of weapons in the Capitol building.
A memo issued late last month by the FBI office in Minneapolis and confirmed by The Associated Press warned of credible threats for this Sunday at the state capitols in Minnesota and Michigan. The memo said followers of the right-wing Boogaloo movement had done reconnaissance at the Capitol in St. Paul, including scouting police sniper locations that would need to be destroyed if a gunbattle broke out.
In Michigan, where armed demonstrators against coronavirus restrictions entered the Capitol last year, there was little discussion as the open-weapons ban was approved.
Some of the anti-government extremists accused in a plot to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had attended the earlier lockdown protests. Prosecutors say the accused ringleader initially talked of recruiting 200 men to storm the building, take hostages and “execute tyrants.‘
Authorities are aware of recent online posts promoting statehouses marches and would make “both seen and unseen‘ security enhancements at the Capitol for the next couple weeks, Michigan state police spokeswoman Shanon Banner said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.