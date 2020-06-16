Wexford Co. to look at medical services contact for jail inmates

CADILLAC — It has been months since the Wexford County Board of Commissioners held a "regular" meeting, but that changes Wednesday.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hold its meeting Wednesday in front of the public for the first time since things were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. During the meeting, the commissioners will be discussing multiple things including a new contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.
Since 2013, the county has contracted with the company to provide professional healthcare services at the Wexford County Jail. The terms for the current contract provided services from June 2013-June 2016 with automatic one-year renewals unless either party gave a 30-day notice before the end of the renewal period.
Wexford County Jail Administrator Lt. Michael McDaniel believes it is in the county's best interest to continue contracting with Advanced and requests the commissioners approve renewing the contract with the "Rx to Pool" option. That option holds the county's annual cost to the July 2019-June 2021 rate.
It also allows the county a $22,000 pharmaceutical allowance and if the county spends less than that it will have 90% of the remaining funds returned. But, if the county spends more than $22,000, it would be charged.
McDaniel said in the last two years, the annual inmate pharmaceutical cost has been roughly $18,000.
"It (the $22,000) ensures us to lock on to the Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. pool. They use certain pharmacies to guarantee a certain price," he said.
McDaniel and Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor also said one of the options has the inclusion of an additional nurse to help the county have in-house medical coverage seven days a week, but that will ultimately be up for the commissioners to decide.
"We would prefer to have nursing onsite seven days a week. Right now, we only have one come in five days a week," Taylor said. "We will see what direction the board wants to go."
The addition of the nurse to seven days a week would increase the cost between roughly $73,000-$87,000 annually or between roughly $6,000-$8,000 a month depending on the type of nurse that is added. The current cost is $273,341.15, which is what the county would pay for the new contract if commissioners decide to not add the extra days for the nurse.
Also during the meeting, the county board is scheduled to make its final payment for work regarding the new Fawcett Communication Center.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
