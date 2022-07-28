Wexford Co. to receive nearly $1 million in opioid settlement

CADILLAC — Wexford County will be one of the 36 northern Michigan municipalities getting a portion of more than $26 million from the opioid settlement.
In a press release from Smith and Johnson Attorneys, it stated Wexford County was going to receive nearly $1 million. The $26 million going to the 36 northern Michigan municipalities is allocated from the $26 billion national settlement with just four of the numerous defendants named in the lawsuit Wexford County joined.
The press release also stated the funds will reimburse municipalities for the monies spend cleaning up the epidemic these companies created and for future prevention and treatment of opioid addiction in these 36 communities.
The Master Settlement Agreement between the municipalities and these four defendants requires the monies to be used for a variety of abatement measures approved by the Federal Court in Cleveland. This settlement is the first of its kind to administer resources directly to the state and local governments specifically for relief programs to help rebuild the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic, according to the press release.
The settlement also will allow for a broad range of approved abatement uses by state and local governments.
Developed in consultation with the nation’s leading public health experts, the press release stated the list of pre-approved uses includes a wide range of intervention, treatment, education and recovery services so that state and local governments can decide what will best serve their communities.
It is anticipated that entire communities will benefit from the effects of the opioid-remediation efforts funded by the settlements and the injunctive relief the settlements provide.
The litigation against the remaining defendants in the lawsuit will continue and additional monies from the remaining manufacturers, distributors and retailers are anticipated, according to the press release.
In February 2018 Wexford County was the 35th municipality in the state to join the list of governmental entities nationwide seeking compensation from drug manufacturers as a result of the opioid epidemic. The firms of Weitz and Luxenberg PC, the Sam Bernstein Law Firm and Smith and Johnson Attorneys are acting as special counsel to represent the interests of Wexford County in the litigation.
Tim Smith, of Smith and Johnson Attorneys, presented information to the commissioners in February 2018 to explain reasons all municipalities would file suit against the pharmaceutical companies. It also was explained the litigation is not a “class action lawsuit.”
During his 2018 presentation, Smith said the county would not have to pay any money until a settlement was reached. He also told the commissioners while it produces monetary relief, it also would provide injunctive relief via a court order.
In November 2019, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners opted to remain in the negotiation class of the lawsuit. The negotiation class was created to facilitate settlement discussions with defendants in the opioid litigation. The defendants included manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and the Sackler family who are the owners of Purdue Pharma.
In November 2019, legal counsel told the county remaining in the negotiation class was the most efficient way to settle the litigation and the only reason the county should opt out is if it feels it would gain a better settlement by going to the trial itself.
