CADILLAC — The criminal sexual conduct trial of a 40-year-old Cadillac man was adjourned due to a family emergency in the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office.
Kyle Lee Nyberg was scheduled to have his trial start with the seating of a jury Tuesday morning, but that never happened because it was adjourned on Monday. A new start date for the three-day trial wasn’t scheduled as of Tuesday.
Nyberg entered a plea of not guilty in February 2020 to a charge of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2015-Dec. 31, 2015 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison.
He also entered a not guilty plea in February 2020 to a second count of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2017-Dec. 31, 2017 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to that charge.
The habitual offender enhancement was due to previous convictions of police officer assault, resist or obstruct in January 2006, attempted first-degree child abuse and failure to comply with the sex offenders registry both from February 2000.
In both cases, he faces up to life in prison.
The charges in question in both cases are only accusations. Nyberg is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
