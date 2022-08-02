Wexford Co. tying to take ownership of name in cyberspace

CADILLAC — William Shakespeare wrote about the meaning of a name in Romeo and Juliet in the 16th Century and Wexford County is having a similar monologue about its name.
While Juliet was saying a name is nothing but a name and it is hence a convention with no meaning behind it, Wexford County is looking at taking ownership of its name in cyberspace. That action is scheduled to occur Wednesday during its upcoming board of commissioner’s meeting.
The current website domain for wexfordcounty.org is owned by Wild West Domains, which is a subsidiary of GoDaddy.com, according to information in the meeting packet. Administration asked the county’s current website developer, Shumaker Technology Group, to obtain ownership of the domain to make maintenance of the domain smoother and increase its security of the domain.
Shumaker Technology Group, which is a subsidiary of IT Right/VC3, took over the website development accounts when VC3 took ownership of IT Right, according to information in the agenda packet. This transfer would include a $50 one-time charge for the transfer and gets Domain Name System records built to the Shumaker Technology site. There also is $25 a year annual dues for maintenance of the domain.
The Finance and Appropriation Committee is recommending the full board approve Shumaker Technology Group to take ownership and maintenance of the wexfordcounty.org domain.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are multiple ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.