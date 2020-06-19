CADILLAC — Both Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor and Administrative Lt. Richard Denison have nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience.
During that time, both have seen or been part of the ups and downs their chosen profession has faced. Law enforcement, however, has reached a crossroads after the recent deaths of two men, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, at the hands of police.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her first seven proposals earlier this week for police reform in the state. The proposals are part of a series of actions for police reform and seek to increase transparency surrounding law enforcement agencies. They also seek to ensure accountability from and for law enforcement officers.
The seven proposals aim to create oversight for law enforcement agencies and their officers similar to many of the professions and professional licenses required across the state, along with a comprehensive approach to evaluating misconduct complaints and imposing disciplinary actions by a single agency, the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.
Taylor said after reviewing the proposals earlier this week there are going to be a lot of questions and he is certain labor unions will be very involved with this process. He also said it likely is a long way from being decided.
Although he believes those things, Taylor also said he is open to any improvements that will help law enforcement do their jobs better.
One of the proposals seeks to mandate law enforcement agencies to report the use of force data, disaggregated by race, sex, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, and age. For nearly a year, Denison said the sheriff's office has been filing that information with a federal database that is searchable online by the public.
"The statistics are skewed due to a lack of information being out there, which makes it easy for the public to come up with its own ideas or beliefs," Denison said.
Having access to information like this will only benefit both the public and law enforcement, according to Dension. Before submitting monthly reports to the federal database managed by the FBI, Dension said the sheriff's office was keeping use of force data on paper. He said that could include when a deputy responds to a call to having to use deadly force and everything in between.
"We have a policy where a form has to be filled out and reviewed and those are kept on file here. The most common (use of force for the sheriff's office) is hands-on and then pepper spray," Denison said.
When it comes to less than lethal force, his office has only had a couple of instances where pepper balls were used, and most occurred with the emergency response team. The other instance occurred when a deputy, in response to an armed subject, used a pepper ball in 2007. He also said since the sheriff's office has had stun guns as a non-lethal option, none have been deployed in the field.
Denison has been in charge of training for the sheriff's office for years and since 2010 he also has taught at the academy and trained recruits. He said the sheriff's office does ongoing training four or five times a year, which equates to some type of training every other month. He said more training is never a bad thing.
When it comes to calls for defunding police, Taylor said he hasn't heard talk of it locally, but he is afraid of a "trickle-down" impact.
"It would be nice to have some federal standards, but it is scary that they are talking about defunding police," Taylor said. "How are you going to afford to do training if they do it?"
Regarding the national climate toward law enforcement, Dension said all the Wexford County Sheriff's Office can do is emphasize to staff that they are doing things right. That includes reoccurring training, and the use of car cameras and body cameras. He also said deputies need to remember, even though the scrutiny is out there in the community, they have to look at the issues that are causing it and Denison said the Wexford County Sheriff's Office doesn't use those tactics in its training.
To learn more about National Use-of-Force Data Collection go to www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/ucr/use-of-force#Data-Collected.
