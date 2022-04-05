CADILLAC — The Wexford County woman who took thousands of dollars from her adult child rather than pay expenses related to living in an adult foster care facility was sentenced Monday in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Tamala Taylor was sentenced by Judge Jason Elmore to 24 months probation and ordered to pay nearly $32,600 in restitution and other fines and costs after she pleaded guilty in February to embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 to $20,000.
In October, Taylor, 63, of Cadillac, was charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $20,000 to $50,000, which is a 10-year felony. The embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 to $20,000 offense that she pleaded guilty to is a five-year felony.
“This case is yet another example of the dedication by our Financial Crimes Division to pursue instances of wrongdoing targeting a vulnerable adult,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release about Taylor’s sentencing.
Taylor used over $32,000 of her adult child’s money for her own purposes between 2018 and 2019 while her child resided in an Adult Foster Care home in Manton. She refused to pay the full amount of her child’s rent at the AFC home and would not provide adequate funds for her child’s personal expenses, according to a press release issued by the attorney general’s office.
