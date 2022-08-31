CADILLAC — Families who have experience with dementia know that it’s common for their loved ones to wander off. A new piece of technology offered by the Wexford County Council on Aging can help to make sure they get home safe.
Miles For Memories is a federally-funded program that provides community agencies with identification bracelets used to locate missing individuals with dementia.
Wexford COA Community Health Advocate Deb Simon said Miles For Memories has nothing to do with GPS.
Instead, participants will find a QR code etched on the inside of their bracelet, which, when scanned with a smartphone, directs them to an online profile outlining every piece of info needed to get them home.
Families who enroll in the program are given a sheet of paper to fill out that lists their loved ones name, photo, address, medical conditions and emergency contact number.
When someone in the community notices a wandering person wearing a Miles For Memories bracelet, they can either approach the individual themselves to scan the code and call the listed emergency contact, or call the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department.
Simon said they wanted to roll bracelets out as soon as possible to familiarize community members and to try and reach dementia patients earlier in their disease stage.
“The earlier on that people get this on their loved one who has dementia, the better,” she said. “Because the later into the disease, the more apt they are to want to take it off.”
Because the program is grant funded, bracelets are given at no cost to participating families. Simon said there are a few individuals with dementia currently equipped with a bracelet, and one who has been using a small shoelace tag that also displays the QR code.
As dementia progresses and a person loses their memory, Simon said it’s common for them to leave their home and go to familiar places in their community.
For example, if shopping at Walmart was a frequent activity for someone, they might, in a moment of confusion, return to that store out of habit. Simon said this occurs because of a brain function called procedural memory. But even procedural memory fades as dementia worsens, which is where she said the Miles For Memories bracelets become a crucial tool for getting those with dementia to safety.
Members of the public can scan someone’s bracelet if the situation allows, but Simon said if that person is being closed off or doesn’t allow them to get close, it’s important not to force an interaction.
Not everyone is going to be trained to deal with someone suffering from dementia, so if they aren’t comfortable, she said it’s best to just call the sheriff’s department.
Regardless of whether they interact with the person wearing the bracelet, Simon said it’s important not to second guess the suspicion that the individual might need help.
“If they’re with somebody safe, then I wouldn’t worry about it, but if they look confused, I would definitely just call the sheriff’s department,” she said.
At the moment, the COA has around 25 Miles For Memories bracelets on hand. Simon said their success within the county will determine whether they acquire additional bracelets.
Calhoun County was the first to launch the Miles For Memories program in Michigan. There, Simon said 135 people with dementia were returned to their families, saving Calhoun County around $625,000. Wexford County is about a quarter of Calhoun’s size, so it is estimated the county could save about $125,000 with Miles For Memories.
