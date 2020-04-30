Wexford COA offering shopping program for seniors during pandemic

After multiple organizations focused on helping seniors citizens had to change how they operated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got Kathy Kimmel thinking.
As the Wexford County Council on Aging Executive director, Kimmel said she has been concerned about the well-being of the senior citizens who live within Wexford County ever since she took over the position, but that concern has grown in the face of the global pandemic.
After Meals on Wheels started to provide seven frozen meals once a week instead of delivering warm meals daily and the Senior Companion program put all services on hold, Kimmel knew the face-to-face wellness checks and home visits were no longer happening. It also meant those senior citizens who were getting assistance shopping also wasn't happening.
The Senior Companion program provides a way for volunteers to provide assistance and friendship to senior citizens who have difficulty with activities of daily living, helping them maintain their independence.
"One of the roles of the Senior Companion program is they take them shopping. A lot of times that is why (the COA) made the referral to the program," she said.
Since senior citizens are the population that is one of the most vulnerable, Kimmel said it is recommended they not leave their homes. As a result, Kimmel said she is seeing the gap in services and the problems senior citizens are having getting food and supplies they need for their homes.
While there are home delivery shopping services at local grocery stores, Kimmel said some older adults don't have the skills, the technology, or the ability due to lack of internet to utilize those programs.
That is when Kimmel decided to see if there was a way to get volunteers to do the service for seniors. The first person to speak up was Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amy Gibbs.
Kimmel said Gibbs was working with one of the senior high rise facilities in Cadillac and helping fill the need of senior citizens living there. Since April 1, that partnership as well as the volunteer efforts of other organizations such as the AT and T store and the Cadillac area YMCA, more than 40 senior citizens have had their needs met.
"I think the longer the order stays in place the more the need will arise. I want older adults to realize the safest place for them is to be at home and they have community members volunteering to do their shopping for them," Kimmel said.
While other groups are offering the service in the community, Kimmel said the volunteers through the COA are vetted and have passed background checks so senior citizens can feel secure with the people doing the shopping.
Cadillac Area YMCA Executive Director/CEO Mike Kelso said his organization saw a need that was emerging and growing beyond one person (Amy Gibbs) and as a result, he reached out Kimmel. He also said this could be a short-term fix or long-term fix, Kelso said.
"We have 110 employees and most are not working so it is an opportunity to help and react to emerging needs," he said.
If someone wants to volunteer to help or a Wexford County senior needs assistance, they can call the Wexford County COA at (231) 775-0133.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.