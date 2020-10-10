CADILLAC — In mid-March, Kathy Kimmel said she was taking things day-by-day as Wexford County, the state, the country, and the entire world was feeling the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although she doesn't like to use the term, the Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director said her agency has adjusted to the "new norm" and, for the most part, has returned to business as usual. They still are not letting clients into the offices located off of 13th Street and masks, gloves, and other sanitation protocols, but one constant thing is the COA being open and available to senior citizens.
"We want to become a wraparound service. Older people need to realize they can call us for anything," Kimmel said. "If we don't do it, we will find someone who will. We want them (senior citizens) to be stable, safe, and be a trusted partner that helps them do it."
With fall here and winter on the horizon, Kimmel said the COA is about to enter its busy season. Whether it is assistance with Medicare enrollment, helping clients apply for emergency heating assistance, or signing up for the COA's snowplowing service, the next three months are typically the busiest of the year.
Kimmel said that likely won't change because of COVID-19. Those needs are still there, and she said the COA is there to help. She also said a focus of the COA moving toward the end of the year is making all clients have done the Census. If they haven't and they need help, Kimmel said the COA can help them. She also said they are willing to help ensure COA clients can vote in the upcoming November election by helping them get to the polls.
Other programs the COA is continuing to do through the pandemic include a partnership with the Cadillac Area YMCA. She said they have partnered with the Y for grocery shopping. The COA is paying them for staff time when they go to the store for clients. She also said the food box contract the COA was doing ended in September, but there is supposed to be a new one coming soon.
Earlier this year, the Michigan Aging and Adult Services Agency were approved for a grant that allows food distributors to deliver USDA fresh produce boxes sourced in Michigan by local farmers to non-profit organizations throughout the state to distribute to older adults. The program was expected to run in Wexford County bi-weekly through at least the end of September with a potential extension into December, but that didn't happen.
When it comes to lessons learned as a result of the pandemic, Kimmel said the COA didn't have a good emergency plan before March and now did does. She said similarily many non-profits and likely businesses, were in the same situation.
"We didn't have a plan to deal with this kind of scenario, and now we do. A lot of the (personal protective equipment) we are using is still going to be used out of respect and vulnerability of the people we are serving," she said.
She said COA staff and every staff member who enters a home is staying up-to-date with the protocols for PPE and how to be in a person's home safely. That, however, is not to say they haven't had a full gamut of reactions.
She said come clients have been angry the COA reduced or limited some of its services, but when the COA's clients are a population that is vocal about many things, including their political beliefs, it is not surprising. While it is expected, Kimmel said they are providing staff with the tools they need when having those types of conversations.
Ultimately, the main goal is to keep everyone, staff, and clients, safe and stable, Kimmel said.
"We are adapting, and the clientele is adapting. We are still asking health screen questions of clients before we visit and checking temperatures and screening workers," she said.
With the winter on the horizon, Kimmel said she anticipates some of the issues they faced during the summer will continue and likely will continue.
She said due to the restrictions in place from COVID-19, there were more extreme cases of neglect or cases that were forwarded to adult protective services workers. For example, a nurse went into a home and found there were more things piled up than normal, including garbage and pet waste. The nurse immediately contacted adult protective services.
Part of the issue is other agencies are limiting interactions with clients due to the pandemic, and what once was done is now not happening, Kimmel said. It has made it so the COA is adjusting its activity to pick up some of the slack.
"Prior to COVID, things may not have been that extreme because these people were not so isolated," Kimmel said. "We are seeing more vulnerable cases at a higher risk. We have changed our protocol where we send in a nurse before sending in a direct care worker or aide to provide services."
Finally, Kimmel said with a lot of uncertainty revolving around what the winter months will look like, isolation will likely be a big issue for the clients the COA serves. With gathering places such as senior centers closed, seniors can't go there. For that reason, neighbors, friends, and family need to make sure they are checking on them to see how things are going.
Yes, there is a need to isolate during the pandemic, but it doesn't mean we have to forget about an elderly neighbor, friend, or relative.
"Reach out to people. Check on them and remind them they have neighbors. Mail a card, make a phone call and reach out to them to let them know they matter," she said. "Let them know you know they are still there."
