Wexford COA recognizes CWTA for Freedom Volunteer Driver Program

CADILLAC — A new program offered by the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority and WexExpress designed to help seniors, veterans and people with disabilities get to needed medical appointments seems to be working out quite well.
The Wexford County Council on Aging Board recently acknowledged the CWTA for the Freedom Volunteer Driver Program. The program provides non-emergency medical transportation to hospitals, medical facilities, health clinics, and doctor offices across the state. It is available to seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities in both Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Typically, volunteers use their vehicles to transport passengers and receive 50 cents per mile in reimbursement through a federal grant and support of partner agencies including the COA. If a passenger has mobility issues and requires an accessible vehicle, The program has one available for a volunteer to drive.
“During 2019, WexExpress provided 4,292 rides with the New Freedom Program,‘ CWTA Executive Director Carrie Thompson said. “That’s an increase of 2,172 rides over 2018 and we anticipate that number to continue to grow as the program matures. We’re always looking for ways to improve our service offerings for seniors and the communities that we serve.‘
Wexford County COA Executive Director Kathy Kimmel said the service has been invaluable to senior citizens in Wexford County and the program is especially helpful in providing transportation to out of town appointments for them.
For more information about the New Freedom Volunteer Driver Program including how to become a driver, call program coordinator Kristin Kendall at (231) 942-7900 or visit wexexpress.us/mobility.
