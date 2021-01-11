Wexford COA, regional hotline looking to help seniors navigate vaccine registration

CADILLAC — Since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Michiganders 65 and older would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination starting Monday, Kathy Kimmel said the phone at the Wexford County Council on Aging has been ringing nonstop.
The Wexford County COA executive director said calls from county senior citizens have remained constant throughout the pandemic but picked up after Whitmer’s announcement earlier in the week. Kimmel said the COA was assisting those seniors who are not tech-savvy or don’t have access to the internet get registered for the vaccination Friday via District Health Department No. 10. That, however, changed when the online registration was deactivated by the health department.
The health department stated it was currently at capacity for COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to shortages of the vaccine. As a result, the health department said the registration link on its website, dhd10.org, was removed.
“Unfortunately, the state was unable to supply the number of doses we ordered, which requires us to make adjustments to our vaccine clinics,‘ Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10 said. “We understand this disruption may cause frustration, but please know we are doing everything we can to deliver the vaccine as soon as the supply is accessible.‘
In a press release Friday it said some individuals who are currently scheduled to receive the vaccine next week may be canceled or rescheduled. The health department will notify those who were able to register via the email they used when they scheduled their vaccine if the appointment is canceled or needs to be rescheduled.
The health department said they will resume scheduling as soon as there is access to more doses of the vaccine.
With the news that registration has been stopped, Kimmel said starting Monday the COA will be reaching out to any senior citizen in Wexford County who has received any service or assistance from the agency. The purpose of the call will be to see if they want any additional information regarding the vaccine in the future when it becomes available.
“We are trying to ease people’s minds. If there is technology required to get registered to get scheduled we are helping to do that on behalf of the people who don’t have the ability to do that themselves,‘ Kimmel said. “We also will partner with the Wex Express if there are senior citizens who don’t have transportation to receive the vaccination. If they are over 60 we will partner with them to get them there.‘
On Friday the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan and United Way of Northwest Michigan announced a hotline for seniors seeking COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone 65 and older in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties can call (231) 715-5557 to be placed on a list for further information and eventual scheduling of the COVID-19 vaccine administration. When the administration of the vaccine is scheduled for their area, individuals will receive a notification to sign up for a time or will be contacted to schedule their visit.
“As our state moves from phase 1A to 1B, it is an exciting time for all in our region as we work diligently to get everyone who seeks a vaccination to get one,‘ Heidi Gustine, executive director for Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan said. “We ask patience of everyone as we begin moving into phase 1B and we are doing everything that we can to ensure our seniors are being helped.‘
Callers will be asked for their name, age, email address if available, phone number, address, county and if they have access to transportation to get to a vaccination site within 30 miles. Those without transportation or who are homebound are strongly encouraged to call the aforementioned hotline so community strategies can be put in place to ensure these individuals have access to the vaccine, too.
Senior citizens 60 and older in Wexford County can call the Wexford County COA 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (231) 775-0133. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus or by calling the Michigan COVID 19 Hotline at 888-535-6136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.