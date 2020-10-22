CADILLAC — Despite not having confirmation certain expenditures will be eligible for funding, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday connected to a COVID-19 related grant.
The commissioners voted 8-0, with board chairman Gary Taylor absent, to approve the authorizing resolution for the Community Development Block Grant Program through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The county was assigned a grant specialist, and there have been numerous conversations about possible expenses and eligible entities, according to the information provided in the meeting's agenda packet.
During the meeting, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said she still has not heard from the specialist if the items the county is seeking are eligible, but in the interest of keeping the process moving, she urged the commissioners to pass the resolution.
While the county has several projects that it would like to claim under the auspices of the grant, the largest of the items is an HVAC project at the jail, which costs roughly $226,000. The county is seeking a total of roughly $355,000 through the grant.
Also, during Wednesday's meeting, the board discussed a resolution that would condemn violence against any Michigan politician. This was first discussed by the Executive Committee on Oct. 13 and was approved by the full board, 8-0. It is in response to the failed plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but also includes any government official or citizen.
