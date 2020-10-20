CADILLAC — Continued discussions regarding a COVID-19 related grant for county expenditures and a resolution condemning violence against Michigan politicians are both parts of Wednesday's Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting.
In September, the commissioners gave chairman Gary Taylor the approval to sign the letter of interest on behalf of the county to pursue this particular COVID-19-related grant.
The commissioners voted to pursue monies through the Community Development Block Grant Program through the state of Michigan. To receive monies from the grant, offered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, counties have to either agree to proceed or not proceed with the process.
In documentation in the September meeting packet, grant program director Christine Whitz recommended the county agree to proceed with the process as the grant runs through the end of the calendar year.
Most of Wexford County's COVID-19 expenses are being reimbursed through other grant programs but Whitz said with the uncertainty of what the next few months will bring, proceeding with the grant process could allow for reimbursement of unexpected expenses related to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the board is scheduled to discuss the grant, but this time the discussion will revolve around approving an authorizing resolution for the grant. The board also is scheduled to hold a public hearing to allow the public the chance to ask questions about the grant and grant process. The public hearing will be held before the board votes on the resolution, according to the agenda packet.
The packet may be viewed on the county's webpage at www.wexfordcounty.org/?page_id=174.
The county was assigned a grant specialist, and there have been numerous conversations about possible expenses and eligible entities, according to information provided in the agenda packet.
While the county has several projects that it would like to claim under the auspices of the grant, the information in the agenda packet states the county has "not yet received confirmation that the proposed expenses will be allowed." The largest of the items is an HVAC project at the jail, which costs roughly $226,000. The county is seeking a total of roughly $355,000 through the grant.
Also, during Wednesday's meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss a resolution that would condemn violence against any Michigan politician. This was first discussed by the Executive Committee on Oct. 13 and is now coming to the full board. It is in response to the failed plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division.
