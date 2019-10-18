WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ben Townsend was one of nearly 80 Michigan county leaders who recently went to the White House as part of a conference aiming to bolster cooperation.
The District 3 Wexford County Commissioner was in the Nation’s Capitol on Oct. 3 at a White House Conference to discuss greater cooperation between local and federal leaders. The visit by Townsend and other Michigan leaders was held in conjunction with delegations from Ohio and Kentucky. The conference was part of an ongoing effort by the Trump administration to solicit local views on public policy challenges.
Townsend said he felt the trip was “astounding‘ from the aspect that everyone who attended was briefed from people who were in on the policies of the administration and not just relaying second-hand information.
“Larry Kudlow was the most amazing speaker of them all. He briefed us on the G-20 conference meetings he had with his counterparts in Germany and France,‘ Townsend said. “He emphasizes that he was not concerned with politics, but merely policy. And right policy, whether by Democrat or Republican presidents, would always result in economic growth.‘
Townsend said Kudlow spoke for about 30 minutes and then took questions for about 20 minutes. Questions ranged from issues surrounding coal mines from Kentucky leaders to wind turbine generators from a Michigan commissioner, Townsend said.
Kudlow also talked about the recently signed economic deal with Japan and shared details about the China talks, according to Townsend. Once the formal part of the conference was complete and a reception for the state leaders started, Townsend said he stayed behind and helped to fold up chairs and talk with White House staff. That, he said, was his favorite part of the event as he was able to have “great conversations‘ with the staff.
“They were open and honest and thrilled to be working in the White House in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs,‘ he said.
Although Townsend said he didn’t see President Donald Trump he was able to exit the White House across from the West Wing and was thrilled to do so. As he was leaving, he said he took a picture of Marine One as the president was leaving the White House.
He said the atmosphere of the White House and the event was upbeat and everyone there was encouraging and encouraged.
“Kudlow told us that being a policy man, he doesn’t ever listen to the politics side of things. He told us to stop listening to the pundits on TV,‘ Townsend said.
Before leaving the White House, Townsend said he received a list with every contact in the administration in case he had any questions or needed help in any area of the country. He said those on the panel emphasized they were there and willing to help with any need in any area the local governments were involved.
Before traveling to the White House for a tour of the East Wing and policy briefings in the West Wing, Townsend attended a breakfast briefing from the Michigan Association of Counties and National Association of Counties.
Among those addressing the county leaders in the West Wing on such themes as economic development, the opioid crisis and the “Waters of the United States‘ rule were: Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos; Andrew Wheeler, head of the Environmental Protection Agency; Lawrence Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council; and Jim Carroll, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.