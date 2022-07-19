CADILLAC — For decades, Mike Bengelink was part of the political landscape of Wexford County.
Whether at the township, county or state level, Bengelink was involved in some shape or form. On Friday, Bengelink died unexpectedly and his loss left many of his colleagues, friends and family in shock.
During his time in Wexford County, Bengelink served in various capacities. He was appointed to represent District 6 on the Wexford County Board of Commissioners in 1980 and was elected to the seat from 1981 to 1982. With his family making the move to Cherry Grove Township, Bengelink opted to not seek re-election to his District 6 commissioner’s seat.
After the move, he did, however, serve the residents of Cherry Grove, Henderson and Clam Lake townships as a commissioner when he was elected from 1994 to 1998. He ran for state representative and did not seek re-election to his seat.
In 2016, Bengelink was elected to the board as its District 4 commissioner and was seeking re-election this year. He was running unopposed. Wexford County Equalization Director and Administrator Joe Porterfield said at some point the full board will have to appoint someone to finish out Bengelink’s term. He said the hope is they will also run for the seat in November.
He said Monday he contacted the county’s attorney to be advised on what options the county has.
Porterfield said many at the county are still in shock about hearing of Bengelink’s passing on Friday. He also said in addition to being a commissioner, Bengelink was on many committees and gave many years of service to Wexford County and its people.
“We are still in shock. He has been a big part of Wexford County politics. He has served on many committees and not just for Wexford County,” Porterfield said.
Porterfield said Bengelink was active on the Cadillac Country Club’s committee and other associations, including the Lake Mitchell Improvement Board. Porterfield said he also was part of the election committee for the current 102nd District Rep. Michele Hoitenga.
On Monday, Hoitenga said she was still reeling from the news of Bengelink’s death. To her, Bengelink was more than a friend, he was a buddy who will be greatly missed.
Hoitenga said Bengelink was recommended to her to help with bookkeeping related to her first campaign for the state house. Hoitenga said she remembers they met at the Bob Evans and while their discussions started about politics and bookkeeping, they quickly moved to hunting rifles and fishing.
“During the heat of elections, it wasn’t uncommon to talk a few times a day, and our families became friends,” she said. “His unexpected passing is surreal and I still want to pick up the phone and call him. I’ve lost a close friend.”
Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor said he found out about Bengelink’s passing Friday afternoon. He said he and Bengelink were scheduled to attend a meeting together that day, but he called to say he wasn’t feeling well and would not be attending.
That was the last conversation he had with him in person or otherwise.
He said their friendship started when Bengelink first moved into Wexford County. While they were on opposing sides in some of their dealings, Taylor said he and Bengelink always had respect for each other. That respect eventually turned into a friendship.
Taylor said Bengelink always did what he thought was in the best interest of the people of Wexford County. He also said he was a good guy who he will miss.
“I’m shocked and numb. It is a horrible loss. He was a pillar of our community and he loved Wexford County,” Taylor said. “He is gone, but he will not be forgotten.”
