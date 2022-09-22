CADILLAC — Wexford County District 3 Commissioner Ben Townsend didn’t mince his words or hold back what he thought of Grand Traverse County’s conduct related to Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, its board and CEO.
At Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting, the board was to discuss a memorandum of understanding created by Grand Traverse County for the other five members of the community mental health agency. This multi-county agreement would allow Wexford County to keep looking into improving services and resources provided by Northern Lakes.
Townsend, who is a member of the NLCMH Board, doesn’t believe Grand Traverse County is working in good faith. He believes they were bluffing when they indicated they were going to leave the CMH earlier this year, which would dissolve the agency within a year.
He said it is evident in his mind Grand Traverse County still needs to be a part of the CMH. As an NLCMH board member, he is offended by how Grand Traverse is trying to manipulate things to get what they want and, in particular, get the CEO they want.
“I’m offended because we had a board that was working together, we had voted on a CEO and discussed the contract. We’d spent so much time doing the contract, discussing the contract, running it by legal and Joanie (Blamer) even signed the contract,” he said.
Despite the recommendation by the county’s Executive Committee to approve the attorney-approved memorandum and to authorize chairman Gary Taylor to sign it on behalf of the county, the commissioners voted 7-0 against doing that. Commissioners Joe Hurlburt and Julie Theobald were not present at Wednesday’s meeting.
Before the vote, Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said the county’s attorney didn’t recommend any changes to the document from what was given to the county by Grand Traverse County. Porterfield said the county’s attorney said the way it is written includes no financial obligation for Wexford County. He also said the attorney’s recommendation said signing it would allow the county to continue to be a part of the process.
Despite that, Porterfield also said he was aware of some of the board were not sure about Grand Traverse County’s intentions.
On May 4, Grand Traverse commissioners voted to pursue terminating its relationship with Northern Lakes. If the action proceeds, the authority will cease to exist as an entity and all six counties will have one year to build new mental health systems, including new agreements and legal structures to provide behavioral health services as required by law.
If Grand Traverse County or any other county in the CMH opts to leave the authority, all six counties will have to find a new way to provide the mental health services they are responsible for. They can do it alone or they can partner with any other contiguous counties.
Administrators from Wexford, Missaukee, Crawford and Roscommon counties have been meeting to discuss the steps that needed to be taken in case another member of the CMH, Grand Traverse County, decided to withdraw from the partnership.
At the same time, all six counties currently in the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority also have been meeting to try and get things worked out.
This issue leading to the departure of Grand Traverse County is connected to the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners not wanting Joanie Blamer to become the new Chief Executive Officer for the CMH. Since the retirement of Northern Lakes’ former CEO, Karl Kovacs, Blamer is serving as the interim CEO until a permanent replacement was found.
While the Grand Traverse board’s feelings toward Blamer taking the position may have been something many were aware of because the county is contemplating leaving the six-county collaborative, it was made crystal clear after its special meeting on July 12.
The Grand Traverse board voted to remove two of its appointees to the Northern Lakes board citing possible neglect of duties. The Grand Traverse board cited two previously voted-on resolutions that asked for the Northern Lakes board to look into possible violation of board rules by Blamer as it was alleged she talked to board members outside of a board meeting. The board also cited that two of Grand Traverse County’s appointed Northern Lakes board members did not vote to rescind an offer to make Blamer the new chief executive officer for the CMH, which they believe went against the board’s purview.
“I don’t understand what their motives are. I know they’re trying to take over Northern Lakes. I know they want the CEO that they want,” Townsend said.
Although the board voted to not sign the MOU, Townsend conceded Wexford County will likely have to revisit it and probably vote to have Taylor sign it. While the county may end up doing that, Townsend said it doesn’t have to be on Grand Traverse County’s timeline.
Also during the meeting, the board voted 7-0 to approve the request by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office asking for a wage rate increase of $3 per hour for deputies and command staff to put them in line with other local law enforcement agencies. It also asked for a $2 per hour wage rate increase for correction officers and $1 per hour for animal control officers and administrative assistants.
During the second public comment of the meeting, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor thanked the commissioners for their support and believed the wage increases will help stabilize the deputy and correction officer ranks.
