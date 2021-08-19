Wexford commissioner upset with process of forming new department

CADILLAC — The formation of a new human resources department has one Wexford County commissioner upset.
When the board voted to approve the human resources department head’s job description at the Aug. 4 commissioners meeting, Judy Nichols was the lone dissenting vote. On Wednesday, when the board was voting to approve the location of the human resources department’s office and money to fund equipping the office with furniture and technology, Nichols once again was the lone dissenting vote.
As a unit, the commissioners voted 8-1 to accept the Aug. 10 recommendation from the Executive Committee to use the current second-floor copy room in the courthouse as the new human resources’ office and to allow for the use of no more than $4,000 to equip the office with furniture and technology.
During the meeting, it also was stated that Jami Bigger, who is the current county HR coordinator and an executive assistant in the administrator’s office, was hired to become the new department head. Another thing Nichols said she was not aware of.
During the discussion and before the board vote, Nichols also asked where the money was coming from to pay for the department and office setup. Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said the money would come from the general fund and the new office would be getting a budget.
“I’m voting against the process of getting to the office. It was a done deal before it even came to the board,” she said. “As far as I’m concerned, I didn’t have any information on it. I wasn’t in the loop.”
She also said as a board of nine people and each commissioner should be treated equally. She also said her voting against the new department head’s job description or the new office location and set up has nothing to do with her confidence in Bigger to perform her new duties.
“I think she’s absolutely qualified. She is a bright woman. She is going to be great for the position,” Nichols said.
Both commissioners Brian Potter and Joe Hurlburt said they were glad to get someone with Bigger’s credentials, which includes a degree in business administration and additional classes taken related to human resources.
After the meeting, Nyman said the new department will fall under the purview of her office and she conducted the interview of Bigger for the position on Aug. 13. She also decided to hire Bigger as part of her duties overseeing the new department.
Board chairman Gary Taylor said he and other commissioners — including Mike Bengelink and Brian Potter — had employees and department heads approach them to say a human resources department and office was needed. He also said the HR discussions were first held in the proper committees before coming to the full board.
“We have nine commissioners on the board and eight of them voted for it. Eight did homework and read (committee) minutes,” Gary Taylor said. “I don’t understand why Judy (Nichols) was in the dark on this.”
The last time, the county had a human resources manager was when Tom Taylor was the human resources manager.
In 2008, the board voted to hire Taylor as its independent human resources consultant. Taylor’s duties included recruitment and staffing, training and development, compensation and benefits, safety and workers’ compensation, organizational development, employee labor relations and legal compliance and development and administration of human resources’ programs and policies.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners voted 9-0 to approve paying for upgrades needed for the Clam River Dam.
The county approved paying no more than $3,027 as the county’s portion of the upgrades, which is shared with the City of Cadillac. The dam developed a problem with closing its left gate. The gate becomes stuck when opening and then requires three people to close it, according to information in the agenda packet.
With the approval, the project would be done as soon as possible. The parts needed are being made by Cadillac Fabrication and they are prioritizing the project, according to the meeting packet.
