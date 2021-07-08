CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved using COVID relief funds Wednesday to benefit its employees after they worked through the pandemic.
The board voted 8-0, with commissioner Julie Theobald absent, to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to give a $2,500 direct payment to all active county employees annually for three years. The payments are prorated per month of service from the prior year's work as of July 31 of 2021, 2022 and 2023. These payments also would be subject to any contractual or collective bargaining agreement requirement.
Commissioners Ben Townsend, Judy Nichols, Joe Hurlburt and Brian Potter all said they are glad to see the county supporting the employees. In particular, Potter said he was glad to see some incentives being given to those who worked throughout the pandemic and he hoped the payments would help to retain them.
Hurlburt said he hoped the county's townships and cities would follow suit and reward their employees for working through the pandemic.
According to information supplied in the agenda packet for Wednesday's meeting, the payments will be made in a separate check on the same pay date of the first payday in August.
The commissioners have until the end of 2024 to use the funds associated with the American Rescue Plan Act and the Michigan Association of Counties is advising a slow and deliberate approach to expend the funds, according to correspondence in the agenda packet from Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch's Administrator's Report.
County staff is beginning the revenue loss calculations and 33 pages of general guidance regarding reporting have been released. More specific guidance will be forthcoming at some undetermined date, according to Koch's correspondence.
The new Wexford County budget also will be a topic of discussion at Wednesday's board of commissioners meeting.
The finance committee discussed the proposed budget calendar last week and on Wednesday the board voted 8-0 to also accept the calendar. The first phase will include all county departments/offices getting budget target information and blank budget worksheets. By July 31, county departments/offices will submit completed budget requests, according to the proposed budget calendar.
From Aug. 1 through Aug. 20, Koch will work with departments and elected officials regarding budget requests. During that time, the proposed budget calendar states the commissioners also will receive updates regarding the process.
By the end of August, the finance committee is slated to have a copy of the proposed and requested budget. The commissioners also will determine which department heads they want to have present their budgets at a subsequent meeting. During September, the finance committee is supposed to hear from those selected department heads, review revised budgets and reach a consensus regarding any additional revisions.
The committee is then supposed to forward the proposed budget to the full board of commissioners.
Once at the board of commissioners level, hearings will be held on unresolved appeals regarding the budget from department heads, and then the document will be drafted and presented to the board. In early October, the board is supposed to have the budget presented to them by Koch. A public hearing notice will be posted on Oct. 9, with the board scheduled to hold the public hearing and adopt the new budget by Oct. 20.
