Wexford commissioners approve Cedar Creek rate increase, jail purchases

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved a rate increase for a water system and two equipment purchases for the jail during its second meeting of January held Wednesday.
The board first discussed and approved a rate increase request from Infrastructure Alternatives Inc. for the Cedar Creek Water Supply by a tally of 9-0. The price increase was due to unpredicted rising costs for chemicals, labor, fuel, price of billing software and more. Although the current contract includes an annual 2% increase, Infrastructure Alternatives said it needed an additional 6% increase for 2023 to cover the aforementioned cost increases. That equates to an 8% total increase for the current calendar year.
The two remaining years on the contract, 2024 and 2025, are subject to the originally agreed upon annual 2% increase.
The original scope of work, staffing plan and contract term outlined in the original contract will remain unchanged despite this price increase.
Also, the commissioners discussed and approved equipment upgrades/purchases for the Wexford County Jail.
First, the sheriff’s office’s request for a purchase order to obtain and upgrade the current jail portable radios was approved by a vote of 9-0. The old radios will be replaced with 26 APX900 Portable Radios, 26 Impress Lithium Ion Batteries, 26 receive-only earpieces with translucent tubes and 26 Critical Wireless RSM Microphones. The old jail radios will be taken in trade by Tele-Rad, which is waiving the device programming cost and battery analyzation.
The total cost of the purchase is $76,540.88.
The commissioners also approved the purchase order to obtain 10 X2 Tasers, 10 holsters, 10 X2 Performance Power Magazines, 30 X2 Live 15-foot smart cartridges and 30 X2 Live 25-foot smart cartridges by a vote of 9-0. The total cost is $19,148.70.
