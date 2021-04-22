Wexford commissioners approve MIDC funding analysis, 4-year term resolution

CADILLAC — Michigan Indigent Defense Commission funding analysis and a resolution regarding commissioners' terms were both approved Wednesday by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners first voted 9-0 to approve the more than $145,000 MIDC Fiscal Year 2022 Cost Analysis. That cost will be split by Wexford and Missaukee counties. State statute states the county’s local share for the indigent defense program is tied to the cost of living index. That means Wexford County's local share increase will be 1.2% for the MIDC's fiscal year 2022, which runs with the state's fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the commissioners voted 9-0 to pass a resolution of support for the expansion of commissioners' terms from two years to four years.
The measure was in front of the Michigan Legislature last year but wasn't picked up, according to previous comments made by Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch.
A Cheybogan County board resolution was adopted on April 13 and is the example Wexford County used for its resolution. The Wexford County Board's vote supported the Cheybogan County resolution.
Commissioners also heard the annual report regarding the Michigan State University Extension by District 6 Director Shari Spoelman.
