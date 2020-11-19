Wexford commissioners approve purchases of vehicle, agreements

CADILLAC — The purchase of an animal control vehicle was approved by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners Wednesday but where the nearly $60,000 was coming was a topic of discussion.
The board voted 9-0 to allow for the purchase of the vehicle, a 2021 Ford F250 Super Cab with added modifications, which was quoted to cost $57,477. The board's motion approved the purchase to not exceed $58,000. In correspondence from the agenda packet, Lt. Richard Denison said "funds in the current fund balance far exceeds the cost of the new vehicle and transport container."
Although that was part of the agenda packet, Commissioner Judy Nichols asked for additional information regarding where the money to pay for the purchase was coming from and in particular Nichols asked if it was coming from donated funds given to the animal shelter.
At a February 2018 Wexford County Finance Committee meeting, the committee was told about a donation of $153,708.78 from an estate to the animal shelter. It was the second large donation made to the shelter, which also received a $10,000 donation.
At the time the donations were originally discussed, the monies were placed in a restricted fund so they could only be used by animal control. Those funds are not to be used for everyday-type maintenance or employee wages but could be used for things like adding on to the facility or if there was a need for some service or item.
Whatever is ultimately decided, the board of commissioners has to approve it.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said it was her understanding the money was coming out of the general fund balance for animal control like was mentioned in the agenda packet correspondence.
Commissioner Brian Potter also asked if the donated funds could be used to make that purchase, which Koch said it was her understanding there are no restrictions on how the funds could be use. Potter followed up by asking if Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor had any plans for the funds and Koch said that would be something he would have to take up with the sheriff.
Also during the meeting, several county agreements were discussed and renewed including those with Infrastructure Alternatives (operation and maintenance Cedar Creek Township water system), Michigan State University Extension, Sentinel Offender Services (GPS tethers), Mitel Support (phone system), and the veterinarian agreement at the Wexford County Animal Shelter (Meyer Vet Clinic).
