Wexford commissioners approve wage, per diem increases

CADILLAC — The wife of a former Wexford County Commissioner was the sole person from the public to speak out against proposed wage and per diem increases and extension of the term of board chair, but her words did not have the impact she desired.
Jeanne Housler told the board during the first public comment she hoped they rejected the proposals that would raise commissioners’ wages and per diems by roughly 50% and one that allowed the board chairperson to be elected for two-year terms. Housler is the wife of the former commissioner and board chairman Les Housler.
If the commissioner approved the policies, Housler said they would look like shameless and power-hungry politicians.
Despite those harsh words, the commissioners voted by a tally of 7-1 with commissioner Ben Townsend the lone dissenting vote and commissioner Joe Hurlburt not present, to approve both resolutions.
Although many of the commissioners struggled with the decision, a majority ultimately approved it.
Commissioner Brian Potter said before the vote the Wexford County Clerk went back 20 years and couldn’t find a cost of living increase. He also cited other nearby counties, such as Mecosta and Otsego counties, for wage comparison and the increase the commissioners approved Wednesday put them in line with them. One distinct difference, however, is Wexford County does not offer benefits to commissioners.
Commissioner Julie Theobald said when attending Michigan Association of Counties functions Wexford County is the butt of some jokes because of how little they paid their commissioners. She also said she has been on the board long enough to see times when commissioner wage increases have been proposed only to be defeated to benefit county employees instead.
After the meeting board chairman Gary Taylor said it has been over 20 years since a cost of living increase was given to the commissioners. He said he attends 25 to 30 meetings a month, and that includes going out of town. It has caused wear and tear on his vehicle.
While there could be a debate on whether the raise should have been all at once or more gradually, Taylor believed the raise was justified.
As for Townsend, he said the wage increase was too much of a leap. He said if past commissions had done cost of living increases, it would have been logical and would not have been felt by the budget.
“We are already trying to cut back on the budget, so why are we doubling the line item for the commissioners this year? It would be more favorable to just have a slight increase over a period of time so that even commissioners 10 years from now would maybe be up to this level,” he said. “We needed to set the standard as a county for the surrounding counties.”
He continued, saying other county’s wages for commissioners can’t be what is used for what Wexford County does. While the budget this year was strong, the tightening of belts will have to happen soon and this action helped to loosen it. To him, the action seemed selfish and too much of a leap.
Currently, the basic commissioner’s annual salary is $4,833. That is the same annual wage for the vice chairperson. As for the chairperson currently, they receive $5,333 annually. Likewise, a full-day per diem is $50, while a half-day is $25.
The changes in wages the commissioners approved Wednesday include a base salary for regular commissioners of $9,600 or $800 a month. The vice chairperson will receive $10,100 annually or $841.67 per month. Finally, the board chairperson will receive $10,600 annually or $883.33 per month.
The increases to the per diem rate the commissioners approved include $80 for the full-day per diem and $40 for a half-day per diem.
The other resolution the commissioners approved increased the board chairperson’s term from one to two years. The vice chairperson’s term remains a one-year term. The chairperson election moving forward will occur at the first meeting of every odd calendar year.
Both policies take effect on Jan. 1.
