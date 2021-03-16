Wexford commissioners looking 911 fee diversion resolution

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will be discussing the diversion of 911 fees at its upcoming meeting Wednesday.
Last month, the Federal Communications Commission proposed rules to address 911 fee diversion—the practice by some states and jurisdictions of using the 911 fees that consumers pay on their phone bills for non-911 purposes. The Don’t Break Up the T-Band Act of 2020, enacted last December, directs the FCC to adopt rules that define what uses of 911 fees by states and jurisdictions constitute fee diversion. The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking adopted in February seeks comment on proposals to implement these provisions in the new legislation.
On Wednesday, the commissioners are scheduled to discuss and approve a resolution that requests local government support a broader use and interpretation of the phrase “directly related to the 911 process‘ and supports local decision making and local control regarding the utilization of 911 fees.
The executive committee made the recommendation that the full board approves the resolution.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are three ways the public can attend: by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda go to https://wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/March-17-2021.pdf
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Some or all commissioners could meet within the commissioners' room, while others could connect remotely via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.