CADILLAC — With roughly two weeks of the calendar year left, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will put the finishing touches on 2019 and complete the first business of 2020.
The board will address various end-of-the-year type items Wednesday, including approval of various agreements with entities such as the Michigan State University Extension. They also will address final budget adjustments for the year.
The board will be looking to the future by holding a public hearing on the 2020 budget and acting on the general appropriations act resolution.
The public hearing is designed to allow the public to comment on the tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed 2020 budget. The total county millage to be levied in 2020 is 9.6997 mills.
The current recommended 2020 budget for the general fund is roughly $13.92 million for both expenditures and revenues. The requested 2020 budget showed revenues of roughly $13.66 million with appropriations of just over $14 million. As a result, the county needed roughly $360,000 to balance the budget.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said Wednesday is the final regularly scheduled meeting of the year, but there is always a chance a special meeting could be held if something pops up.
“It will be a flurry of activity at the end of the year making sure everything is in the right place,‘ she said. “We have a financial consultant to work through the details and everything should be fine.‘
Also during the meeting, the board of commissioners is scheduled to discuss an assessment management plan for the Cedar Creek Water System.
Koch said the State of Michigan wants assurance that any agency, governmental or otherwise, in charge of a water system will have the ability to pay for long-term maintenance. As a result, she said the county will have to have a plan in place. To do that, the board will likely instruct Infrastructure Alternatives to draft such a plan and that is what Wednesday’s discussion will be about.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.