Wexford commissioners looking MIDC funding, 4-year terms

CADILLAC — Michigan Indigent Defense Commission funding and a resolution regarding commissioners' terms will both be part of the upcoming Wexford County Board of Commissioner's meeting Wednesday.
The final numbers for the MIDC Fiscal Year 2022 Cost Analysis are currently being determined and will be provided to the board before the meeting, according to information in Wednesday's agenda packet. State statute states the county’s local share for the indigent defense program is tied to the cost of living index. That means Wexford County's local share increase will be 1.2% for the MIDC's fiscal year 2022, which runs with the state's fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
The recommendation by county administration is to approve the MIDC fiscal year 2022 cost analysis.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, will entertain passing a resolution of support for the expansion of commissioners' terms from two years to four years.
The measure was in front of the Michigan Legislature last year, but wasn't picked up, according to Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch. It is Koch's understanding state leaders are not opposed to it but are trying to figure out the details.
"It is coming up again and maybe this time the legislature will follow through," Koch said. "A two-year term is very short and county government is more difficult than it used to be."
A Cheybogan County board resolution was adopted on April 13 and is the example Wexford County is using. The Wexford County Board is being asked to support the Cheybogan County resolution, according to the agenda packet.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone.
Per the March 31 Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gathering and Face Mask Order Amendment, the public may participate in person in government meetings if social distancing guidelines are followed.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to https://wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/April-21-2021.pdf
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners' room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
