Wexford commissioners looking to clean up with renewed janitorial services contract

CADILLAC — During the past few years, cleaning has taken on an added importance and potential action by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners Wednesday could help to ensure county buildings remain clean.
At Wednesday’s board meeting the commissioners are scheduled to discuss and possibly approve a bid for janitorial services within the county.
An advertisement for bid requests for janitorial services at the Wexford County Courthouse, District Health Department No. 10, and the Lake Street annex building, excluding North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area office. One vendor, Cadillac Janitorial Services, attended the mandatory walk-through and submitted a bid, according to the information in the agenda packet. Cadillac Janitorial Services is the county’s current service provider.
The bid that was submitted was for an annual cost of services and supplies, which the agenda packet stated was significantly larger than in previous years. A meeting was held with Cadillac Janitorial Services to discuss the increased pricing and its ability to meet the county’s expectations. A six-month agreement was negotiated, which if approved, starts June 1 and continues through Dec. 1.
The county’s executive and finance committees both recommended the full board approve this six-month contract.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners are scheduled to discuss passing a resolution that supports the 2022 Marine Safety Program Grant Agreement. This federal grant will cover 100% of total eligible costs toward completing the work listed, not to exceed $8,200, which is $2,000 less than last year’s grant, according to information in the agenda packet. A local match is not required.
There are multiple ways to view the meeting if a resident is not able to attend in person.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us, click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/?page_id=174.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
