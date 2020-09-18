CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners followed its finance committee’s recommendation Wednesday regarding the use of fund balance surplus with one minor caveat.
By a vote of 8-0, with commissioner Ben Townsend not at the meeting, the commissioners opted to approve two equal 2020 payments for a total of up to 7.125% of the 2020 amended General Fund budget for an additional voluntary contribution to the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan in the surplus division. Commissioner Mike Bengelink said the “up to‘ clause was added to the finance committee’s recommendation to afford the county flexibility in case an unforeseen cost occurs and the money would be needed for something else.
The county’s policy “E-8.2 Fund Balance‘ requires its fund balance for the general fund “shall not be less than 30 percent of the annual general fund operating budget.‘ The county’s fund balance, after removing the fund balances of the six special funds that are added to the general fund, is 45.2% of the 2020 general fund operating budget, according to the 2019 audit.
The final 2020 budget for the general fund is just over $13.92 million, according to the information in the meeting agenda packet.
While there is additional fund balance over what the county’s policy recommends, with the uncertainty in state funding in 2021, it may not be wise for the county to spend the entire difference between 30% and 45.2%. However, it was determined an additional contribution of roughly half the difference would help to increase the county’s funded pension liability.
