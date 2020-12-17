Wexford commissioners pass new budget, sworn in by outgoing judge

CADILLAC — The final full board meeting of 2020 was quick for the Wexford County Board of Commissioners, but that didn't mean the actions taken weren't vitally important to how the county will conduct business in 2021.
It was at Wednesday's meeting that the board unanimously passed the roughly $14.3 million 2021 General Fund budget by a tally of 9-0.
The board first held a public meeting regarding the 2021 budget, followed by the vote that approved the spending plan. The commissioners then voted 9-0 to approve the fiscal year 2021 Budget Resolution and General Appropriations Act. The Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act requires that the board enacted a general appropriations act designed to meet county-funded expenditures.
The new general fund budget, which starts Jan. 1, includes funding for several smaller capital improvements, including hot water in the Wexford County Courthouse third floor bathrooms, new aerial photography, additional security cameras in the courthouse and connecting the security cameras to dispatch. It also includes a final lease payment for sheriff’s vehicles, two new sheriff’s road vehicles, a fourth attorney in the prosecutor’s office and a part-time employee for maintenance.
During the meeting, all nine commissioners also were sworn in for their new terms that start Jan. 1 by 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman after they won re-election in November. Wednesday was the last time Fagerman would perform the task as his current term ends on Dec. 31. Fagerman reached his age limit and will be retiring beginning Jan. 1.
Former Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore won the election for the judge's position in November and will take to the bench beginning Jan. 1 to start his first term.
Finally, the commissioners voted 9-0 to pass a resolution supporting small businesses and restaurants in the county. The resolution included general support and is to be sent to the State Legislature and all Michigan counties.
In the resolution, it stated: "... the Wexford County Board of Commissioners encourages County residents to support local businesses at all times, but particularly during this global pandemic."
