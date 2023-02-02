CADILLAC — Tears welled in the eyes of Sandy Bengelink as Wexford County commissioners read a resolution about the accolades of her husband, Mike Bengelink.
Last July, Mike Bengelink, who could fill up a room with his personality and booming voice, died unexpectedly. With the shock of his passing not so fresh, the commissioners decided to recognize their former colleague by approving a resolution honoring him posthumously.
The resolution passed 9-0 and Sandy was there to accept the framed copy of the resolution on behalf of the Bengelink family. She also offered a few comments thanking the commissioners. While fighting tears, she also said her husband was missed by his family and he would have been honored by the resolution.
Many commissioners, including Ben Townsend, Mike Bush, Julie Theobald, Brian Potter and Gary Taylor, spoke of Mike’s service to the county and thanked Sandy for coming.
After the meeting, Taylor said he met Mike when he moved to Wexford County in 1977. He also worked with him at the sheriff’s office when he was a deputy and Bengelink was an auxiliary officer.
“He was a fabulous guy. I think he was one of the best commissioners I have ever worked with. He loved the community,” Taylor said. “He loved the people and he just worked endlessly. I miss him a lot.”
During his time in Wexford County, Bengelink served in various capacities.
He was appointed to represent District 6 on the Wexford County Board of Commissioners in 1980 and was elected to the seat from 1981 to 1982. With his family making the move to Cherry Grove Township, Bengelink opted to not seek re-election to his District 6 commissioner’s seat.
After the move, he did, however, serve the residents of Cherry Grove, Henderson and Clam Lake townships as a commissioner when he was elected from 1994 to 1998. He ran for state representative and did not seek re-election to his seat.
In 2016, Bengelink was elected to the board as its District 4 commissioner and was seeking re-election in 2022 before his death.
Also during the meeting, the board approved the updated TelNet Service agreement for county phone service at the Wexford County Jail, the courthouse and the administration lines for 911. The commissioners also passed the Merit Internet service agreement. Both resolutions passed by votes of 9-0.
