Wexford commissioners set public hearing for proposed budget

CADILLAC — The date for a public hearing is set, and, in two weeks, Wexford County residents will have the opportunity to give their input to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners regarding the proposed 2021 budget.
At its virtual meeting Wednesday, the board set the public hearing for the more than $14.3 million general fund budget after the finance committee recently forwarded the proposed budget to the full board. The commissioners voted 9-0 to set the public hearing for Dec. 16 commissioners meeting. The finance committee made some adjustments to the proposed budget at its Nov. 25 meeting, which are incorporated into the proposed budget.
The proposed general fund budget includes funding for several smaller capital improvements, including hot water in the Wexford County Courthouse third floor bathrooms, new aerial photography, additional security cameras in the courthouse and connecting the security cameras to dispatch. It also includes a final lease payment for sheriff’s vehicles, two new sheriff’s road vehicles, a fourth attorney in the prosecutor’s office and a part-time employee for maintenance, according to the agenda packet for Wednesday's meeting.
Instead of the budgeting process starting during summer, like normal for the county, the calendar was condensed and pushed back. As a result, the process for the upcoming 2021 budget started on Oct. 1, which allowed the county to adjust the budget if there were revenue reductions from the State of Michigan.
It also allowed the county to take into account three calendar quarters of 2020 expenses and revenues. The budget calendar also anticipated approval of the budget resolution by the full board at the second scheduled December meeting, which was when the 2020 budget resolution was approved.
Also, during the meeting, the board voted 9-0 to delay the additional December payment to the Michigan Municipal Employees' Retirement System until at least March 31. The reasoning behind the delay was the potential to use those funds somewhere else as a result of the financial uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In September, the commissioners opted to approve two equal 2020 payments for a total of up to 7.125% of the 2020 amended General Fund budget for an additional voluntary contribution to the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan in the surplus division. The “up to" clause was added to the finance committee’s recommendation to afford the county flexibility in case an unforeseen cost occurs and the money would be needed for something else.
The county’s policy “E-8.2 Fund Balance" requires its fund balance for the general fund “shall not be less than 30 percent of the annual general fund operating budget." The county’s fund balance, after removing the fund balances of the six special funds that are added to the general fund, is 45.2% of the 2020 general fund operating budget, according to the 2019 audit.
While there is an additional fund balance over what the county’s policy recommends, with the uncertainty in state funding in 2021, it may not be wise for the county to spend the entire difference between 30% and 45.2%. However, earlier in the fall, it was determined an additional contribution of roughly half the difference would help to increase the county’s funded pension liability.
