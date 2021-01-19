Wexford commissioners to discuss aerial photography

CADILLAC — Say cheese!
It has been more than 10 years since Wexford County has had aerial photography taken and on Wednesday the board of commissioners is scheduled to discuss the subject. It also likely the board will take action to either proceed or decline the project. The update to the county's geographic information systems or GIS photography is overdue, according to Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch.
"We haven't had full countywide photography done in 11 years. It is way past time," Koch said.
On Wednesday, Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield will be presenting the proposal for the aerial orthoimagery. The total cost of the photography is $38,250 and Koch said it will be split three ways: the county, Wexford County Central Dispatch and the Wexford County Road Commission.
According to correspondence in the commissioners' packet from Kucera International Inc., the photography will be done during the spring before significant foliage is on trees, likely between March 20 and April 20. The conditions also have to include clear skies or high thin clouds, no excessive winds or turbulence and no significant snow fog, smoke or flooding on the ground.
Once the photography is taken, the orthoimagery (pictures) will be delivered by Aug. 30.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are three ways the public can “attend:‘ by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 6307060616. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app at the time of the meeting, and join using meeting ID 6307060616.
The public also can view the meeting via YouTube by going to wexfordcounty.org and linking to the circuit court page.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 6307060616#.
To see the full agenda go to https://wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/January-20-2021.pdf
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Some or all commissioners could meet within the 28th Circuit Courtroom, while others could connect remotely via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.