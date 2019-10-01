Wexford commissioners to discuss Council on Aging budget

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners still have a few months before the 2020 budget takes effect but they are scheduled to act on a different spending plan Wednesday.
Every year the commissioners give their approval to the Wexford County Council on Aging’s annual budget. The county and the COA have an agreement in place that allows for COA to administer the senior services millage after the commissioners approve the proposed budget. That has to be done before millage monies are released.
The finance committee has already recommended the full board approve the 2020 Council on Aging budget as presented.
When it comes to highlights of the COA’s proposed 2020 budget, local revenues are nearly $1.3 million which is up nearly $30,000 from the current 2019 budget. The amount of the budget generated by county millage money is roughly 80% ($990,000) of those local revenues.
State revenues, however, for the proposed budget are $232,855 which is down from the current budget’s $328,021. Total revenue for the COA in its proposed 2020 budget is just over $1.5 million which is down about $66,000 from the current budget’s total revenue.
No surprise total expenditures also are just over $1.5 million as the budget needs to be balanced to be approved. The biggest portion of the expenditures for the proposed budget is program salaries and wages at nearly 57% ($850,851). The amount for that is down roughly $66,000 from the current year’s salaries and wages.
Wexford County COA Executive Director Kathy Kimmel said there were not a lot of changes or differences in the proposed budget when compared to the current budget. She also said there are no new programs in the proposed budget.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
