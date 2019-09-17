CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners has a big decision to make Wednesday.
While passing the next fiscal year’s budget is one of those decisions, it will be weeks before that is completed. Instead, the commissioners are scheduled to have a discussion that would allow the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office to have a mobile command center.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said a resident who wishes to remain anonymous is willing to donate a motor home. Sheriff Trent Taylor said the vehicle is a 2010 Tiffin Phaeton Motor Coach. He said it is 40 feet long and nearly 13 feet tall.
He said while emergency management has a command center which also can be used as a backup dispatch center, the sheriff’s office does not currently have something that could function as a mobile command center if an event occurred.
If the commissioners decided to accept the donation, Taylor said it would only take minor modifications before it was ready. This would include the installation of an 800 MHz radio, exterior graphics that would identify the vehicle as a command center and other interior modifications.
“If we deemed it not an asset that is needed in a year we could sell it with the proceeds of the sale being used to buy equipment for the sheriff’s office,‘ Taylor said. “Right now, it is a resource we would want to hold on to but we would re-evaluate after a year.‘
Also during the meeting Wednesday, Bob Scarbrough will give his second update as project manager of the construction of the new Wexford County Central Dispatch building. In July, the board voted to hire Scarbrough to be the project manager for the project. Scarbrough was hired to take the reigns of the project after former commissioner Bob Hilty announced he was no longer able to fulfill the duties of the project manager.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.