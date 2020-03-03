Wexford commissioners to discuss new bike trail, COA millage

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will discuss Wednesday the possibility of lending its support to a project that will construct a new roughly 11-mile bike trail at the Cadillac Pathway.
The cost of the project to build the single-track bike trail is estimated to be $166,900 which would be covered by a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund or Passport Grant, funds from the Northern Michigan Mountain Biking Association, the Missaukee and Cadillac area community foundations and the Cadillac Rotary charities. The lion’s share of the funding, $123,500, would come from the DNR grant and will not include any funding requirements from the county.
The DNR grant application is due by April 1 and all matching funds must be committed by Oct. 1. The final decision is expected to come from the DNR in December. If granted, the project will be designed and bid out with a start of construction expected during the spring and summer of 2021.
The existing pathway was not designed for mountain bikers and it has resulted in unsupported wear and tear and significant irreversible erosion/breakdown on the trail, according to information about the project contained in the commissioner’s packet. The current trial was designed primarily with pedestrians in mind, either cross country skiers or hikers.
The construction project is designed to create a trail specifically for mountain bikes and fat tire bikes. The hope is it will not only serve the growing group of local users but help to attract bikers from throughout the state. The closest mountain bike trail currently is a 45-minute drive from Cadillac.
The project is a partnership between Wexford County, Missaukee County, the DNR, and the Northern Michigan Mountain Biking Association. Missaukee County also would serve as the project’s fiduciary and administrator.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners are scheduled to discuss a request from the Wexford County Council on Aging board to place a millage renewal proposal on the August Primary ballot. The renewal would be for 1 mill and in the first year would likely raise $993,718 for senior citizen services. The millage renewal would for five years.
The finance committee has recommended the full board approve the resolution to place the renewal on the ballot.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners’ Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
