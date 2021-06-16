Wexford commissioners to discuss next step in selling old jail property

CADILLAC — By September, the old Wexford County Jail could be sold, but only if things fall in line between now and then.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the board of commissioners is scheduled to discuss and vote Wednesday on the contingency offer by US Federal Properties Co., LLC to purchase the old jail property.
In March, the board voted 9-0 to approve moving forward with the potential sale of the old Wexford County Jail to US Federal Properties Co., LLC.
At that time, the county said it would take the old jail off the market for the next 10 months as US Federal Properties Co., LLC worked through the purchase and site development. The property will be sold for the asking price of $275,000.
As the next step in the process, US Federal Properties Co., LLC is requesting the county enter into a contingent option to purchase. If things work out, the site would become a new outpatient clinic to the Veterans Affairs. A proposal packet must be submitted by July first to the VA and Koch said if the site and plan are approved, US Federal Properties Co., LLC will purchase the old jail property from the county, develop it per the VA's requirements and provide a long-term lease to the VA.
With approval by the board in March, US Federal Properties Co., LLC, delivered an earnest money deposit for $10,000 to be held by First American Title. If the closing fails to occur on or before Dec. 31, 2021, then the county would have retained the $10,000 and neither party would have any further obligation to the other.
The executive committee made the recommendation the full board accept the contingency offer from US Federal Properties Co., LLC and include any changes recommended by the county's legal counsel.
"At this point, there is no future use for it. If the county had a future use for it, the commissioners wouldn't be interested in selling it," Koch said. "With the existing jail campus on Lincoln Street, there doesn't seem to be a need to hold on to the property."
When the commissioners voted to take the jail off the market in March, board chairman Gary Taylor said no other interested buyers were looking at the property. Only Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital previously showed any interest. With no other potential buyers showing any interest in buying the old jail, the board entertained the request.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/June-16-2021.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners' room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.