Wexford commissioners to discuss Rec Plan, administration, Nichols resignation

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will have a full slate during its meeting Wednesday.
The board will be discussing the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to help create a county recreation plan, it will be discussing the future of the administrator’s position and the resignation of commissioner Judy Nichols.
As for the recreation plan, the commissioners previously contracted with Networks Northwest for the creation of the plan for $10,600. The ARPA Committee, however, recognized that ARPA funds could be used to pay for this cost, according to information in the meeting packet. The APRA committee continued its discussion and decided to approve funding for the original proposal for creating the recreation plan. The cost associated with that was an additional $13,500 for a total of $24,100.
That additional funding will increase the scope of work that Networks Northwest will contribute and limit the time that would be required of county staff to create the plan, according to the agenda packet. The county’s recreation and building committee is recommending the full board approve the additional use of ARPA funds for the creation of the new recreation plan.
The commissioners also will be looking at a new look for the administrator’s office.
On Feb. 16, the commissioners approved equalization director Joe Porterfield and human resources director Jami Bigger to act as co-interim county administrators after the resignation of Janet Koch as administrator. At that time, it was decided Porterfield and Bigger would act as the co-administrators for 90 days to allow for assessment of the position and the needs of the county, according to the agenda packet.
At a special meeting of the human resources and public safety committee at 4 p.m. today, a discussion is scheduled to take place to suggest the revision of the administrator position and the creation of a deputy county administrator position would be sufficient to fit the needs of the county and its employees, according to the agenda packet. This, however, would only be through the end of the fiscal year 2022.
Porterfield would become the administrator while Bigger would take on the role as the deputy administrator. Porterfield would receive an additional $600 a week, while Bigger would receive an additional $450 a week if approved. The decision is incumbent on the recommendation of the committee and finally the full board of commissioners.
Finally, the board is scheduled to discuss the recent resignation of District 8 commissioner Judy Nichols.
On Friday, Nichols notified administration and the board that she would be resigning from her elected position effective immediately citing health concerns as her reason.
Nichols recently broke her leg and then had a stroke shortly after that. As a result, she hasn’t been able to attend recent board meetings. While she could attend meetings virtually, she has been unable to represent the constituents to the best of her ability. Nichols said she believed she needed to simplify her life and concentrate on her health.
The board is scheduled to accept Nichols’ resignation and also discuss options regarding the vacancy.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
