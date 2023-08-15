Wexford commissioners to get annual financial audit report

CADILLAC — With the 2024 budget in the process of being created and the current budget year nearing its final quarter, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will learn about the 2022 financial year.
During Wednesday’s regularly scheduled commissioners’ meeting, the board will hear the financial statements and single audit act compliance presentation for 2022 from the Rehmann Group. Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said he anticipates the audit to be a positive one. It is being recommended by county administration that the commissioners accept the financial statements and single audit act compliance presentation for 2022.
While the results are expected to be good, Porterfield said he does believe that ring the report the county will be asked to apply some additional tracking measures to track the funds associated with the opiate settlement funds and American Rescue Plan Act.
“They want to make sure we track that money but otherwise the audit came back good. I’m very happy with it,” he said.
According to information in the meeting’s agenda packet, it states the commissioners will hear about the audit by Rehman of financial statements and Single Audit Act compliance for the fiscal year that ended on Dec. 31, 2022. Will Love who was the audit manager for Rehmann will present the audit’s findings. He also will answer any questions the board might have.
Also, during the meeting, two public hearings regarding the 2021 and 2022 Michigan Community Development Block Grant Program Income for Emergency Repairs Closeout are scheduled.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
