Wexford commissioners to get annual update from Wexford transit authority

CADILLAC — On Wednesday, Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority Executive Director Carrie Thompson will be showcasing the accomplishments of 2019 and asking for the Wexford County Board of Commissioners to start the process for her agency to renew its operating millage.
Thompson said she first will be giving commissioners an update for how 2019 was for CWTA/WexExpress. That update will include record numbers for ridership, new policies that were put in place that help with efficiencies and general improvements to the service. Afterward, Thompson said she will also bring up the CWTA’s millage.
“I will talk about the improvements during the last millage because the millage will be up for a vote this August,‘ she said. “(The commissioners) will vote on whether to put the millage on the ballot by mid-February.‘
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners will get an update regarding the construction of the new Wexford County central dispatch facility as well as go into closed session to discuss administrator Janet Koch’s evaluation. After a request by commissioner Julie Theobald to get information, statistics regarding 211 calls within the county will be shared and potentially discussed.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners’ Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
