Wexford commissioners to get Treatment Court update

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will be getting an update regarding a specialty court that deals with drinking and drug offenses.
The Regional Treatment Court, which was formerly known as Sobriety Court, has been utilizing a part-time case manager who worked in the unoccupied space in the 84th District Court Probation offices. It appears that position will be moving to full time.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said there is state funding for the position to become full time and Becky Gomez has been selected to fill this position. Gomez formerly was an employee with Catholic Human Services and has been with the treatment court team since it started in 2014.
Koch said similar to when the court utilized a part-time case manager, the full-time position will not be on the county’s payroll and no Wexford County supplies or computer systems, outside of Wi-Fi access, will be used. She also will be supervising probationers who have been convicted of misdemeanors in Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Although Koch will be presenting information about the treatment court, no action by the board is required.
In 2017, news that Sobriety Court would be ending in Wexford County was announced. At the time, Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Roscommon and Wexford counties participated in the program. In Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, and Roscommon counties, the program started in January 2014, while in Ogemaw and Wexford counties, the program started in October 2014.
Sobriety Court was a specialty court designed to provide supervision and treatment for repeat drunken driving offenders. Its end goal is to help those offenders attain and maintain sobriety to reduce the recidivism rate.
This is done by providing incentives, including conditional driving privileges and pleading to a lesser crime after a long successful supervision period. Participants must qualify for the court and enroll voluntarily at extra expense to them.
The treatment court includes all of the same counties as the sobriety court did except for Crawford County. Roscommon County is the court’s fiduciary.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
