CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will be holding its second full board meeting via the internet.
During Wednesday's meeting, the commissioners will be conducting all business related to the county's four committees as well as the business of the regular full board meeting. The committees include finance, human resources, and public safety, recreation, and building and executive. The board also is scheduled to break into the Committee of the Whole to discuss charge orders from Orshal Construction for the new dispatch center.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said essential work of the county is happening and county employees are working toward the gradual reopening of the county, but at this point when that will start is unknown. Koch said there could be an executive committee meeting held on May 12 and the finance committee is still scheduled to meet on May 14. Both of those upcoming meetings would also be held virtually.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are three ways the public can “attend:" by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone.
To attend by computer go to zoom.us and click on “Join‘ in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 6307060616. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app at the time of the meeting and join using meeting ID 6307060616.
The public also can view the meeting via YouTube by going to wexfordcounty.org/?page_id=816 and click on the black graphic with the "Watch Circuit Proceedings Here" underneath it.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 6307060616#.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Some commissioners will likely meet within the 28th Circuit Courtroom while others connected remotely via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.