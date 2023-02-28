Wexford commissioners to look at animal control vehicle upgrade

CADILLAC — A request by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office will help county animal control officers do their jobs, while also helping to keep stray animals safer.
The upgrade, however, has a more than $20,000 price tag and is the only scheduled action item on Wednesday’s Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting. The request is to purchase a Jackson Creek Manufacturing box that will be placed on the back of a Wexford County Animal Control truck.
The total cost for the box, which includes installation and delivery, is $23,405, according to the March 1 agenda packet.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said the new box includes six individual boxes for animals and equipment. It is stainless steel and has ramping, emergency lighting and heating for colder months and cooling for warmer months. He also said it is the same companies that have outfitted previous trucks.
Taylor said if the request is approved, the truck will be shipped to North Carolina where the company is located for installation of the box. The company then will ship it back to Wexford County. The cost of the new box will be paid for with funds that came from a 2018 donation.
At a February 2018 Wexford County Finance Committee meeting, the committee was told about a donation of $153,708.78 from an estate to the animal shelter.
It was the second large donation made to the shelter, which also received a $10,000 donation.
At the time the donations were originally discussed, the monies were placed in a restricted fund so they could only be used by animal control. Those funds are not to be used for everyday-type maintenance or employee wages, but could be used for things like adding on to the facility or if there was a need for some service or item.
Whatever is ultimately decided, the board of commissioners has to approve it. If the request is approved, the commissioners will then have to approve a budget amendment that utilizes the donated money.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
