Wexford commissioners to look at pursuing COVID grant

CADILLAC — An item designed to help Michigan counties pay for costs related to COVID-19 will be up for discussion Wednesday in Wexford County.
The board of commissioners is scheduled to look at a Community Development Block Grant Program through the state of Michigan. To receive monies from the grant, offered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, counties have to either agree to proceed or not proceed with the process.
Although the deadline to respond is stated as Aug. 14, the grant program director Christine Whitz has agreed to extend the county's response deadline to Sept. 3, which is the day after the upcoming board meeting. In documentation in the meeting packet, Whitz recommends the county agree to proceed with the process as the grant runs through the end of the calendar year.
"The funding is designated for COVID-19 related unbudgeted county expenditures used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. CDBG will reimburse expenses, not already paid with other federal or state funding, dating back to January 21, 2020, which was the date of the first confirmed U.S. COVID-19 case," the correspondence from Whitz states.
Most of Wexford County's COVID-19 expenses are being reimbursed through other grant program but Whitz said with the uncertainty of what the next few months will bring, proceeding with the grant process could allow for reimbursement of unexpected expenses related to the pandemic.
The recommendation to the board is to have the commissioners vote to proceed with the process to obtain reimbursement of COVID-19 expenditures through the grant and to have board chairman Gary Taylor sign the letter of interest on behalf of the county.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss entering into a new three-year agreement with Canteen Services, Inc. for food services at the Wexford County Jail. The cost per meal will be served is based on the number inmates served and ranges between $3.21 per meal for 34-55 inmates and $1.70 per meal at 116 inmates and above.
The finance committee has recommended the full board approve this agreement.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.