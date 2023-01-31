CADILLAC — For decades, Mike Bengelink was part of the political landscape of Wexford County and the board of commissioners could posthumously recognize him for that.
In July, Bengelink died unexpectedly and his loss left many of his colleagues, friends and family in shock. On Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to entertain passing a resolution that extends appreciation for Bengelink for his decades of service.
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said the commissioners wanted to recognize Bengelink and the service he gave to the county. This includes his time in local government and the love of the county and its residents.
During his time in Wexford County, Bengelink served in various capacities.
He was appointed to represent District 6 on the Wexford County Board of Commissioners in 1980 and was elected to the seat from 1981 to 1982. With his family making the move to Cherry Grove Township, Bengelink opted to not seek re-election to his District 6 commissioner’s seat.
After the move, he did, however, serve the residents of Cherry Grove, Henderson and Clam Lake townships as a commissioner when he was elected from 1994 to 1998. He ran for state representative and did not seek re-election to his seat.
In 2016, Bengelink was elected to the board as its District 4 commissioner and was seeking re-election in 2022 before his death.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss and take action on the updated TelNet Service agreement and the Merit Internet agreement.
The TelNet agreement is for telephone service at the Wexford County Jail and the courthouse. The administration lines for 911 also would be part of this contract. If approved, it would be for 36 months. The Merit agreement is for the county’s internet services and could be for three or five years.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
