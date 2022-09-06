Wexford commissioners to revisit streaming of meetings discussion, MSUE agreement

CADILLAC — Less than a month after the Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted to cease live streaming its full board meetings, the issue is coming back on Wednesday for more discussion and a possible return.
Wexford County Administration confirmed the commissioners’ conference room equipment can be utilized to live stream the board of commissioners meetings via YouTube, according to information in the board packet. The process will be similar to how live streaming is done during court proceedings.
With that information, Administration is forwarding a recommendation to the full board to approve the creation of a YouTube Channel to stream the board of commissioners’ meetings beginning Sept. 21, according to information in the agenda packet.
Before the commissioners’ Aug. 17 meeting, the board had already voted to stop broadcasting all committee meetings via Zoom and roughly two weeks ago, the full board voted to stop using the video conferencing application to stream the full board meetings.
Unlike the vote to end the live-streaming of the committee meeting, stopping community access to full board meetings was met with opposition from board members and the public. Despite calls for more transparency, the full board voted 5-4 to stop broadcasting its meetings via Zoom.
At the Aug. 9 Executive Meeting, the issue was discussed and included the points of little attendance and the distraction it causes during meetings. As a result, the committee forwarded a recommendation to discontinue the use of Zoom during the full board meeting.
After the Aug. 17 meeting, commissioner Julie Theobald said she was working to address the issue and look at options for live streaming full board meetings and all committee meetings.
Also, during Wednesday’s meeting, the board is scheduled to have a discussion regarding the approval of a memorandum of understanding with Michigan State University Extension. At the Aug. 11 Finance and Appropriations Committee meeting, there was an MOU for the MSUE services, which was table due to some concerns about the language within the agreement, which was amended. That amended agreement is what is being considered by the commissioners.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.