CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners already voted to stop broadcasting all committee meetings via Zoom and Wednesday it voted to stop using the video conferencing application for full board meetings.
Unlike the vote for the committee meeting vote, stopping community access to full board meetings was met with opposition from board members and the public. Despite calls for more transparency, the full board voted 5-4 to stop broadcasting its meetings via Zoom. Those supporting the stoppage were Mike Musta, Mike Bush, Julie Theobald, Gary Taylor and Brian Potter, while Joe Hurlburt, Ben Townsend, Kathy Adams and Jason Baughan voted against it.
At the Aug. 9 Executive Meeting, the issue was discussed and included the points of little attendance and the distraction it causes during meetings. As a result, the committee forwarded a recommendation to discontinue the use of Zoom during the full board meeting.
During the discussion of the topic, Townsend suggested the board postpone the vote for a month to give time for the recreation and building committee time to look at alternatives to Zoom that would allow for the county to still stream meetings but also cut down on distractions.
Before the vote and during the first public comment, recent commissioner candidate and Wexford County resident Jason Ball spoke about the need for the board to be more transparent and how Zoom was one way they could ensure that by giving additional access to the public. He also stated he didn’t feel the board was following the Open Meetings Act 100% and cited committee meeting minutes not being available.
After the meeting, commissioner Julie Theobald said she was working to have a special meeting of the recreation and building committee, which she is the chair of, on Tuesday to address the issue and look at options for live streaming full board meetings and all committee meetings.
“I don’t want transparency to go away,” she said.
As of Wednesday evening, that special meeting had not been scheduled but Theobald said it was looking like it was going to happen.
Also during the meeting, the board of commissioners voted 9-0 to sell both Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections transition houses.
On July 28, the community corrections advisory board voted to recommend the full board sell both houses and place the proceeds from the sales in a fund reserved for community corrections.
On Feb. 11, a Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections Executive Board held a meeting to discuss what action should be recommended to the full community corrections advisory board regarding the future of the transition houses.
Previously, Wexford-Missaukee Community Correction Director Mistine Stark informed the advisory board that the transitional houses could no longer be provided due to a lack of funding.
While the executive board recognized that transition houses, or T-houses, provided a service to defendants and the community, the board found that without a sustainable source of funding, the T-houses should be discontinued.
More than 10 years ago, the program purchased two transition houses in Cadillac to provide a supervised community-based living for up to 12 males and six females. Both houses are owned by Wexford County though not purchased with county funds. About five years ago, grant funding supporting the operation of the houses ceased, leaving only offender-generated revenue.
Historically, the houses received operational funding from grants, the Wexford County Jail and offender revenue. The funding is no longer available from grants or the jail. While a fee is charged to stay in the houses, the funds collected do not amount to enough to maintain the houses.
During the administrator’s report, Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said he would be inspecting both houses soon to see what needed to be done to help generate the best result in the local real estate market.
