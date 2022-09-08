Wexford commissioners vote to start streaming meetings via YouTube

CADILLAC — It will be roughly one month from when the Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted to discontinue live streaming their meetings that the public will again be able to watch them meeting live.
This time it will be via YouTube rather than Zoom.
On Wednesday, the board voted 6-0 to approve the creation of a YouTube Channel to stream the board of commissioners’ meetings beginning Sept. 21. Commissioners Mike Musta, Ben Townsend and Mike Bush were not at the meeting.
Before the meeting and after a special meeting of the Recreation and Building Committee last week, Wexford County Administration confirmed the commissioners’ conference room equipment can be utilized to live stream the board of commissioners meetings via YouTube. The process will be similar to how live streaming is done during court proceedings.
After Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioner Julie Theobald, who was the catalyst for getting the ball rolling for creating the YouTube channel said it was important to allow the public to watch the meetings remotely and it likely will be a better experience than before.
“I really feel it is important that our public knows what’s going on. I didn’t necessarily like the distractions that we were having with Zoom or some of the issues that had happened with Zoom,” she said. “But our people need to know what’s going on. We’re all here because we’re representing those people. We’re spending their money, they need to know. They have every right to know.”
In addition to having live streams again, the action will allow the meetings to remain online for six months before they are removed from the commissioners’ YouTube channel. Theobald said while the action didn’t say it was to include committee meetings, she believed streaming those meetings was a possibility too.
Before the commissioners’ Aug. 17 meeting, the board had already voted to stop broadcasting all committee meetings via Zoom. Unlike the vote to end the live-streaming of the committee meeting, stopping community access to full board meetings was met with opposition from board members and the public.
Also during the meeting, the board voted 6-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding with Michigan State University Extension. At the Aug. 11 Finance and Appropriations Committee meeting, there was an MOU for the MSUE services, which was table due to some concerns about the language within the agreement, which was amended. That amended agreement is what commissioners approved Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.