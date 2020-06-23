Wexford committee, commissioners to discuss House resolution supporting not to defund police

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is about to enter into the conversation of a national debate.
Tuesday, the county's Human Resources and Public Safety Committee is scheduled to discuss House Resolution No. 277, which discourages local units of government from defunding or abolishing local police departments. The resolution was presented to the committee by commissioner Michael Bengelink and was offered at the state level by 39th District Rep. Ryan Berman.
The Republican represents the residents of the city of Wixom, Commerce Township, a portion of West Bloomfield Township and the village of Wolverine Lake.
In the resolution, it states the recent incidents have "justifiably" drawn attention to law enforcement including the demand that local police departments be defunded or abolished. It also states that while "the egregious misconduct and bias of some law enforcement officers demonstrates the need for reform," efforts to defund or abolish local police departments "gives credence to the incorrect notion that law enforcement generally is harmful to local communities, rather than a cornerstone of a safe and prosperous society."
For that reason, the resolution states the House of Representatives discourages local units of government from defunding or abolishing local units of government from defunding or abolishing local police departments.
Bengelink said he would like to see this make its way to the full board of commissioners for a discussion and possible adoption, but it first needs to be vetted through the committee process.
"I'm assuming we are supportive of our police agencies and have a unanimous vote to agree with the House on their resolution to not defund the police," Bengelink said. "That is what I'm assuming will happen."
He said earlier this spring, commissioners already showed its support for law enforcement when it voted to give county first responders a one-time payment of $750 for having to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The extra payment was for Wexford County corrections officers, deputies at the sheriff's office, animal control employees, and all sheriff's office command personnel except for the sheriff and undersheriff.
He also said this didn't include the potential for funding to be cut to law enforcement due to various budget constraints the county experiences.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said he hopes this resolution makes its way to the full board and passed, which would show the board's continued support of law enforcement.
Human Resources/Public Safety Committee of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Commissioners Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
