CADILLAC — Two Wexford County Board of Commissioners committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday are now virtual-only.
The announcement was made Monday morning. The Recreation and Building Committee is scheduled for 10 a.m., while the Human Resources/Public Safety Committee is scheduled for 4 p.m. For Wednesday’s meeting, there are three ways the public can “attend:" by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone.
To attend by computer go to zoom.us and click on “Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 6307060616. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app at the time of the meeting and join using meeting ID 6307060616.
The public also can view the meeting via YouTube by going to wexfordcounty.org/ circuit court page and click on the link or go to www.youtube.com/channel/UCo0cqCPLYsPS7c5O1dlOmnA?view_as=subscriber.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 6307060616#.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.